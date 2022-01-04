VINCENT, Carol

VINCENT (Hirsch),



Carol Jane



96, of Springfield, passed away at Hearth & Home, Harding Rd. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, four days before her 97th birthday. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Kurt and Elma (Paulsen) Hirsch. Carol was a graduate of Austin High School, Chicago and attended Augustana College. She worked in the Bursar's office at Brown University and later owned and operated alongside her husband, Ed, the Downtown Specialty Store for 14 years. Carol was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1970 where she volunteered in the church office for 20 years. She also volunteered with Welcome Wagon in various cities in which she lived, the Girl Scouts as a leader, and Meals on Wheels. She was deeply devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. Carol was also an avid golfer. She is survived by her children, Kathy Johnsonbaugh of Ft. Wayne, IN, Edward (Kriss) Vincent of Brooklyn, PA, and Nancy Lindsey of Springfield; grandchildren, Christine (Chaz) Marker, Michael Johnsonbaugh, Audrey (Dan) Pelletier, Clark (Lauren) Vincent, and Ashley (Joel) Murphy; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Edward Vincent; infant son, Gary



Vincent; brother, Raymond Hirsch; and sisters, Lorraine



Peterson and Dorothy Anderson. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Hearth & Home and nurses and staff of Day City Hospice for their devoted care. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, with Pastor Tom Brodbeck presiding. The family will receive friends in the church beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



