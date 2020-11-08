X

VILLELLI, Marion

VILLELLI (Needhammer), Marion L.

Age 99 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She retired from Middle Country Central School District in Centereach Long Island, NY. She was a former member of Eaton First Presbyterian Church and a current member of Salem Church of God. Marion loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening and doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Wayne and Connie Villelli of Englewood, grandchildren: Sarah (Phillip) Fox, Dr. Nicolas (Alysa) Villelli, great-grandchildren: Mia, Ty, Erikson, Henry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Henry P. Villelli, parents: Henry and Marie (Knobloch) Needhammer, brother: Frederick Needhammer and sisters: Florence Sherland and Corinne Detlef.

A public walk-through visitation will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Private services will follow with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Entombment will be at Preble Memory Gardens near West Alexandria. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God Missions/Outreach. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain

social distancing. To view the service for Marion and leave online condolences, please visit www. KindredFuneralHome.com.

