VIGUS, John Omar



Age 70, of Huber Heights, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He had worked for many years as an auto mechanic at Matt Castrucci Auto Mall and Zo's Auto Sales. John enjoyed yard work, auto racing and was an avid NASCAR fan. He is survived by his daughters: Jessica (Brian) Godsey, Jennifer (Jerry) Barnes, sons: Michael (Connie) Vigus, Andrew (Chris Weikert) Vigus, grandchildren: Matthew, Mason, Chase, brother: Roy Vigus, nephews: Aaron and Charles Vigus, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Deborah "Debbie" (Bankston) Vigus and parents: Lawrence and Marcia (Brown) Vigus. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for John and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



