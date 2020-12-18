VICKERS,



Patricia A. "Pat"



Age 78 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 1, 1942, the daughter of Sylvester and Elizabeth (Norda) Conrad. In 1961 she married Frank Vickers and he preceded her in death in 2001. Pat was a retired employee of Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.



Survivors include a sister, Millie Mergy; a brother, Dick (Emma) Conrad; a brother-in-law, Frank Noll; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by five sisters, Jo Lachenmaier, Lori Riegert, Ruth VanDoren, Grace Noll, and Janet Jeffcoat.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30AM Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM Saturday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30AM Saturday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Church. Online register at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



