2 hours ago

VICKERS, Darla Jean

74, Passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. Darla was born Jan 26. 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harvey and Marjorie Leffue. She lived in Springfield all her life and owned and operated the "68" Gift Shop with her husband Albert for over 40yrs. Darla was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by almost everyone she met. She is

survived by her Sister Sharron Place of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Son and daughter-in-law,

Jonathan and Jessica Vickers; Grandchildren, Shainah

Hutchinson, Andrew, Michael, Joseph, and Iris Vickers; Brother and Sister-in-law John and Sandra Schneider. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; Brother-in-law, Dr. Mark Place; Nephew Christopher Schneider. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

