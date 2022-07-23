VIA, Charles Andre



Age 86, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Hillsprings of Springboro. He was born on June 2, 1936, in Covington, Kentucky, to the late Samuel and Gladys Via (nee Bailey).



Charles graduated from Gratis High School in 1954. After graduation Charles started working at Armco in Middletown, Ohio, and in January of 1959, Charles joined the United States Army for 2 years, and after his honorable discharge he returned back to Armco and retired after 39 years. He belonged to the Middletown Sportsman's Club, and the Carlisle Lions Club. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. Charles attended the Fairfield Wesleyan Church and was a devoted member for many years.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Samuel Via, Ralph Via, David Via; and sister, Wanda Via; sister-in-law Ellen McLaughlin.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Via (nee Phelps); daughter, Cathy Via; sisters in law, Joyce, June, and Patsy Via, Barbara (Robert) Brown, Linda (John) Theiss; brothers-in-law, Harold (Sherry) Phelps, Jeffrey (Amy) Phelps, and Jim McLaughlin; as well as many nieces, and nephews.



Visitation for Charles will be on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:00 pm officiated by Billy Bruns of Fairfield Wesleyan Church.



For you convenience masks will be available if needed.



