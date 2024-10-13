VESCIO, Madeline



Madeline Vescio, age 84, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on March 1, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Morris and Lula (Halcomb) Sheffstall. A devoted lifelong Pentecostal Christian, Madeline's faith was the cornerstone of her life. She pastored several churches, sharing her deep love for the Lord and frequently calling on the Holy Spirit to guide her. She was dedicated to spreading the gospel, sharing scriptures, and reminding everyone to pray, touching the lives of all those she encountered. Madeline is survived by her children: Rebecca Vescio (Michael Lorance), David M. Vescio, and Joseph Vescio; grandchildren: Christine (Bobby) Johnson, Amber Vescio, Tony Vescio, Anna Vescio, David Vescio, Dillion (Katelyn) Vescio, Robert (Cathy) Vescio, and Matthew Lorance; and 22 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; the father of her five children, Kimbel Vescio; her sons Robert J. Vescio and Richard K. Vescio; grandchildren Kimberli Vescio, Rachael Vescio, Becky Vescio, and Ricky Vescio; her sisters Nan Ledford, Marleen Isaac, and Darlene Stewart; and her brothers Bill Sheffstall and Elbert Sheffstall. Madeline loved the Lord above all else. Hallelujah! There will be a private graveside burial. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



