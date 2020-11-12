VEREEN, Marjorie Ann "Marj"



MARJORIE ANN "MARJ" VEREEN, age 69, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2020, surrounded with love from her husband and daughters. She was born in Springfield on July 19, 1951, the daughter of Thomas and Shirley (Goodrich) Vereen. A lifelong educator in Springfield, Marj served the community through her devotion to early childhood education with a passion for helping those with special needs. Most recently, she worked for United Senior Services designing engaging curriculum for community members. Central to Marj's life were friends and family. Never a stranger to anyone, she cherished friends, whether lifelong or new, and she never missed an opportunity to celebrate her friendships with warm hugs and thoughtful gestures. Marj treasured her family and always made a commitment to keeping traditions alive at holidays and during summer vacations. Fondly remembered as Mémé by her grandchildren, her creative adventures, vibrant imagination, and inviting presence will be missed by the little ones who loved her dearly. Survivors include her husband, Rick Ellison; two daughters, Marlene (Bryan) Hartzler and Megan (Tim) Mazur; grandchildren, Prescott and Rosemary Hartzler, Molly and Harper Mazur; nieces and nephews, Amy Restrepo, David Vereen, Kara Vereen and Ryan Vereen as well as cousins by the dozens. Marj was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John and David Vereen. A memorial service to celebrate Marj's life will be held on Wednesday, November 25th. Due to COVID, the service will be limited in attendees, but streaming details for the service will be shared on www.littletonandrue.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Zonta International Foundation for Women or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



