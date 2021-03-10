VERDES, Margaret L. "Peggy"



Age 82 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 17, 1938, in



Dayton, daughter of the late Ray and Louise (Keechle) Boedeker. Peggy was a retired employee of City Loan and



Savings. She was a longtime member of St. Christopher



Catholic Church and was a member of the Hungarian Club. Peggy had a well-known and "recognizable voice" from the stands at all the Vandalia Butler sporting events and was an avid supporter. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2019 and one brother Bruce Boedeker. Peggy is



survived by her 3 sons Mike (Cathy), John (Shelley), and Steve (Kathy); 6 grandchildren Philip, Lauren, Matthew, Mark, Libby, and Joey; 2 sisters Judy Holzfaster and Barbara Warner and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 12 at 11:00am at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, with Fr John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, on



Thursday evening from 4 to 7pm. If so desired, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Peggy's memory.

