VENTERS, Ronald Edward



Ronald Edward Venters, age 79, of Springfield, passed away on February 6, 2023, at Ohio State University Medical Center from complications due to COVID. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on February 3, 1944, the son of the late Vinson and Ola Venters. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Venters; step-son, Chuckie Walters; and his grandson, Gunnar. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Janice Blevins Venters; children, Amy Venters Harris, Holly Venters Bracewell and Aaron (Kari) Venters; grandchildren, Mitchell Renn, Zella Harris and Cody Entsminger; great-grandchildren, Trinity and Jaxson; and many other loving family and friends. He retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 32 years of employment. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, gardening, home renovation and cheering on his University of Kentucky Wildcats. Ron had a wonderful sense of humor and had a kind, loving heart. He was always there with a few words of wisdom. Words can not express how missed he will be by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2:00pm-5:00pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Donations may be made to the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. To share a memory of Ron with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

