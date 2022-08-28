VENTERS, Jerry

journal-news logo
VENTERS, Sr., Jerry R.

Age 71, of Northridge, passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2022. He was born on March 18, 1951, to Arlie Venters. Sr.

He was a very hardworking and loving man. He would do anything for his children and his family. He loved his grandchildren with all his heart, and would do anything to help a stranger. He was a very handy man and could work on cars or just about anything. He enjoyed going fishing and listening to Blue Grass music. He was also a huge Green Bay Packers fan. He loved his dogs immensely, Rascal, Stinky, and Sassy. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Arlie Venters Sr; his brothers, Roy Sr. and Virgil, his twin sister, Joyce, and his son, Jeremy. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of almost 15 years, Ellen Venters; his children: Jerry (Jamie) Venters Jr., Jamie Venters, Jessica Venters, Jeralyn Venters, and Jason Lockhart; grandchildren: Tyler, Shane, Jasmine, Xavier, Amaris, Sierra, Gaige, Kaylee, Chase, Londyn, Zyaire, Jason Jr., Sidney, Kassie, Evan, Lanna, Brinnan; great-grandchildren: KamBrie', KaMylah, Willow, and Rosalyn; siblings: Arlie Jr., Danny, Marshall, Rick, and Betty Jean; and a host of extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Tuesday, August, 30, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. To share a memory of Jerry Sr. or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

