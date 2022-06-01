VENTER, Stephen Charles



Age 74 of Oxford, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 30, 1947, to his parents Stanley and Winnifred (Dye) Venter. Steve married his beloved wife, Julia Ann (Meyer) Venter on November 22, 1969, and the two built their life and home on a beautiful piece of land outside of Oxford where they enjoyed growing flowers and gardens together. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Sharonville and Batavia, Ohio, and enjoyed a long retirement filled with many hobbies including wood working, golfing, gardening, cooking, and activities with his grandchildren. He was a generous man who never met a stranger.



Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and soon-to-be great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julia Venter; his two daughters, Terry (Joseph) Donahue and Emily Venter; five grandchildren, Brandon Donahue,



Johnathan (Alexis) Donahue, Katelyn (Benjamin) Reuss, Alexander Donahue, and Elliott Meron Venter; one brother, Kent (Arline) Venter; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his



parents.



Interment will be held privately. The family suggests memorial contributions or charitable acts to the organization of your choice as an expression of sympathy.

