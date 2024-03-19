Vennefron, Roger Allen



Roger A. Vennefron, age 88 of Fairfield, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 12th, 2024. He was an active member of St. Clair Baptist Church. Roger was perhaps best known for being for owning and operating Fairfield Hardware from 1969 until 1984 and then Ross Hardware from 1985 until 2023.



He is survived by his son Alan, grandson Leo Hauser, and great granddaughters Mariah Hauser, Erin Hauser and Alyiah Hauser; son Arlan, his wife Lynn, and granddaughter Ainsley; son Aaron, his wife Melissa, Tyler, his wife Kayla, great grandson Hayden, and great granddaughter Navy, grandson Nicholas, his wife Kylie, and great granddaughter Tessa; Sister-in-Law Patricia Hall, niece Tanya (Hall) Crail, and her children Joey and Allie and nephew Mark Hall. He is preceded in death by his wife Judy, sons Adam Kerry and Abraham Eli, and his parents.



Visitation will be 12 p.m.  until time of Funeral services (2p.m.), at St. Clair Avenue Baptist Church, 695 St. Clair Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with Reverend Orville Roach officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. For full obit / condolences please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com