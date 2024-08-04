Venable, Kelle

Venable (Pohlabel), Kelle Sue



age 63 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, July, 30, 2024. Kelle was born in Dayton on July 25, 1961 to the late Nicholas & Iva Pohlabel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Schoonover; sister, Kim "Bea" Travis; and mother-in-law, Carol Sarles. Kelle is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Raymond "Craig" Venable; son, Travis (Sarah) Venable; daughter, Kimberly (Myles Roop) Venable; grandchildren, Nataleigh, Nathan, Camryn, Kylee, Rilynn, and Haidyn; siblings, Steve (Lenore) Pohlabel, Lisa (Dave) Morrison, and Kyle (Tracy) Pohlabel; father-in-law, Edward Venable; and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 from 3-8pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 10am at the funeral home, with Pastor Pat Murray officiating. Kelle will be laid to rest at Shiloh Park Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Kelle will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



