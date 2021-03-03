VELA, Isidra Marie



Isidra Marie Vela, 33, of Springfield, passed away February 28, 2021, at Good Shepherd Village. She was born December 28, 1987, in Springfield, the daughter of Noe and Denesia (McCureay) Vela. Isidra had attended Shawnee High School, and she was the manager for many years at Just Smokes. She was a devoted mother to her children and enjoyed spending time with friends. Survivors include two daughters, Cheyenne Isley and Aubrey Isley of Springfield; brother, Noe (Ashley)



Vela, Jr.; nieces, Maria, Sierra, and Savanna Vela, all of Springfield; father, Noe Vela of Fremont; maternal grandparents, Jack (Mary) Maynard; aunt, Melissa (Mark) Roberts; uncles, Melvin McCureay and Bobby McCureay, all of Springfield;



father of her daughters, Howard Isley of Springfield; and many maternal cousins and paternal aunts, uncles, and



cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Cameron Pennington; mother, Denesia McCureay Vela; and paternal grandparents, Mario and Isidra Vela. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Private services will be held for the family with burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

