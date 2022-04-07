VAVECK, Marjorie

LAVECK, Marjorie A.



MARJORIE A. LAVECK, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Good Shepherd Village. She was born on November 3, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Harry A. Sr. and Louise (Waters) Walp. Survivors



include her three children,



Edward A. Jr. (Treva) Laveck, Linda L. Purdy and William A. (Celeste) Laveck; one sister, Jane Grubb; four grandchildren, Jason (Esther) Laveck, Cari Laveck, Alison (Michael) Holmes and Austin Purdy; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward A. Laveck Sr.; one sister, Florence Hook and two brothers, Harry A. Walp Jr. and Francis L. Walp. In addition, Marjorie



cherished her Yorkies through the years, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5-7 pm in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Marjorie's life will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home with Pastor



Michael Stough II officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



