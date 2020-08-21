VAUGHN, Paul D. Age 54, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, unexpectedly. He was born on December 13, 1965, in Hamilton; the beloved son, of Pauline Schwitalski (Courtney) and Carl Vaughn, and stepson of Werner Schwitalski. A graduate of D. Russell Lee, he worked as a proud, skilled welder who loved providing for his family with his strong hands and big heart. In January of 1992, he married the love of his life, Shivonna Gail (Stevens). Paul adored and was so proud and blessed to raise his children: Robert (Lori), Zachary (Alyssa), Mahaley (Nate), and Jesse; two grandchildren, Brody & Everleigh; and many nieces and nephews. He's also survived by his twin sisters, Trish Delong & Tracie Kleman. He loved and was loved by a large extended family, Christian community, and so many friends. Paul enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether any fish were caught or not and could share a perfect story. There never was a stranger Paul couldn't make his friend with his gentle and generous spirit. Visitation will be held, Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00PM-5:00PM at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00AM, both at the funeral home. The family does ask that masks be worn during times of visitation and funeral services. www.browndawsonflick.com

