VAUGHN, Harold "Arky"



Harold "Arky" Vaughn, age 95 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at



Berkeley Square Retirement Community. Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Church on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00pm with Pastor Jeremy Pruett officiating. Arky was born on November 30, 1925, in Hamilton, the son of the late John and Flora (Moore) Vaughn. On November 28, 1947, he married Jane Kolbenstetter and she preceded him in death on February 3, 2019, after 71 years of marriage. Arky and Jane owned and operated Vaughn Auctioneers, Realtors and Appraisers for 52 years. He was a lifelong member of Faith Church on Millville Avenue and a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a member of Elks Lodge #93, past member of Ohio and National Auctioneers Association and was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2002. He is survived by his son John (Susan) Vaughn; and daughter Connie Roush (née Vaughn); grandchildren Elizabeth Vaughn (Brad Burch), Patrick Vaughn, Katryn (Michael) Bowman, Matthew (Gillian) Roush; six great-grandchildren; and his sister Nancy (Russell) Gardner. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth Vaughn, Ralph Vaughn, and Doris Brosier. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith Church, 1877 Millville Ave., Hamilton, 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at



