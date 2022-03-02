VAUGHN, Dillard



Age 87, of North Vernon, IN, and a longtime resident of Franklin, OH, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Heritage House of Greensburg in Greensburg, IN.



He was born on September 29, 1934, in Jackson County, KY, to the late Leonard and Bonnie (Young) Vaughn. He was also preceded in death by his son, Douglas, sister, Betty Jean, and 6 brothers, Billy, Melvin, Jobie, Esmer, Henry and Burnas.



Dillard is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty (Willis) Vaughn, whom he married in 1952; a son, Ray (Karen) Vaughn; a daughter, Melissa (Scott) McGuire; three grandchildren, Lori (Greg), Andrea (Shawn) and Ethan; eight great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Haley, Keagan, Patryk, Brock, Carson, Madison and Colin; a brother, Leonard, Jr.; and a



sister, Martha Glenn.



He is a member of Trinity Full Gospel and was a former member of Roberts Road Pentecostal Holiness Church. Dillard was an Operator Engineer, loved to sing and play the guitar, and enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing and gardening.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Roberts Road Pentecostal Church, 9569 Roberts Road with Pastor Jimmy Jewell officiating. Interment will



follow in Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg, OH. The family will receive visitors at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Anderson-fh.com.



