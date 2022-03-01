VanTine, Mary

VAN TINE, Mary Sue



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 26th, 2022. She was born February 9, 1932, in Delphos, OH, to the late Willard and Ella (Fraley) Woody. Mary served several churches with her husband Dick over the years. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Richard "Dick" Van Tine, and a son Gary, 3 sisters Nell Bentley, Bennie Lotts and



Marilyn Lotts, 5 brothers Bill, Harmon, Guy, David and Audley Woody. Survived by a daughter Lynn (J.D.) McCafferty of Eupora, MS, 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Nancy Cyzick and Linda Kauppilla, daughter-in-law Lori Van Tine, 2 brothers, Jack (Alice) Woody, John (Elaine) Woody and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2nd at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.



Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made to the National Autistic Society in honor of her great niece Ainslie Warner or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton.

