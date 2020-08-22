VANSCOY, Wesley Karg Wesley Karg VanScoy, 89, was carried by the angels into his heavenly home Wednesday, August 19, 2020. God's promise of everlasting life through his precious son Jesus Christ, gave Wes the faith he would have much to look forward to. Wesley was born on August 12, 1931. He welcomed the embrace of his beloved wife, Barbara Jane Evilsizer VanScoy; his parents, Wesley Lawrence and Lucielle Karg VanScoy; his brothers, Ronald and Richard, and sisters, Rosemary Markley and LaDonna Bailey; and he will meet a tiny great-granddaughter, Sophia Jade Wilkins. Mourning their cherished Dad, are his three children, Bill (Sonie) VanScoy, Karen (Walt) Walker, and Rita (Randy) Patton. Wes lives on through the branches of our family tree in nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wes honored his country by proudly serving in the United States Air Force from May 1950-May 1954. He enlisted and served as a weatherman and survivor of being stationed on a floating iceberg, T-3. Wes graduated from the Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, IN. While earning money for college he worked for Goodyear in Akron. With a Mechanical Engineering degree he first worked for TRW in Cleveland, then GM, followed by Marion Power Shovel where he was employed from 1962- 1996. Traveling the world, seeing many sights, meeting many people, and telling stories of his adventures helped his family broaden their world too. Coming home again was always the highlight and cause to rejoice. He brought souvenirs from Australia, South Africa and others while his children spun the globe following him. Wes left many talents with his family and the music will play on with his children, grandchildren and even the great- grands! His artistic and drawing/drafting skills are also alive even through the crayons of his great-grands. The love of wood and making things with his hands has been passed down too many of the grandchildren. The appreciation of God's green earth is deeply rooted and shared by children and grandchildren. The small farm he called home was the most precious trip he made after he persistently worked to return to this piece of paradise following a heart attack and surgery in April. The family will celebrate the life of Wes with a memorial service at the LaRue United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 pm. Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate. All memorials may be made to the LaRue UM Trustee Fund, 166 N. High St, LaRue, PO Box 327, LaRue, OH 43332. Anyone who is healthy and feels comfortable are invited to share with us; and the family does understand that some may feel safer to simply share a note instead. In this land of freedom, please feel free to wear a mask or not depending on your own needs. A private burial will be held under the shade of that ol' tree where he will once again be beside his gal, Barbara. Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue will be assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

