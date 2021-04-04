VanPelt, Harry

VAN PELT, Jr., Harry



92 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Harry was born in Xenia, Ohio, on October 16, 1928, the son of Harry, Sr. and Lucille (Hill) Van Pelt. Harry was a printer for 64 years, 20 years with Modern Artcraft Printing Co. on S. Limestone St. and 44 years he was the owner and operator of Van Pelt Press. His specialty was roll tickets for all the high school and motorcycle races across the country. Harry's love was old cars and old bikes. He was a member of the Kaiser-Frazer Club, the Kaiser Darrin Club and the Wheelman. Harry and his wife brought back to Springfield a 1920 Westcott made in Springfield from 1916-1925. The car was



restored and is now on display in the Heritage Center Museum. For years he and his wife rode their 1885 Columbia high wheel bikes in parades and did demonstrations. Harry was an active member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church for 74 years. He graduated from Enon High School in 1946. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Roseann Van Pelt; son Mark (Sheila) Van Pelt; step-daughter Durinda Ru; sister Virginia (John) Studebaker; 4 step-grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Van Pelt and stepson Robert Gueth, Jr. Harry will be cremated, and graveside services will be held on Friday, at 1:00 PM, April 09, 2021, in Ferncliff Cemetery. We will meet at the front gate at 12:50 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County Historical Society, 117 S. Fountain Ave. Springfield, Ohio 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



