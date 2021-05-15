journal-news logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689598-01_0_0000689598-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689598-01_0_0000689598-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">VANOSS, Reagan L. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 10 of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born August 28, 2010, in Fairfield, Ohio, the beloved daughter of Brad and Angela (Schulze) Vanoss. Reagan was a 5th grade student at Fairfield West Elementary School. She loved "Hamilton" the musical, chocolate, her purple monkey, reading, and her siblings. <br/><br/>Reagan is survived by her <br/><br/>parents Brad and Angela <br/><br/>Vanoss; her siblings Austin, Avary, and Alayla; great-grandmother Betty Jones; and grandparents Ron and Marilyn <br/><br/>Vanoss, Barb Hankey, and Randy (Fiance Lisa) Schulze. <br/><br/>Visitation 5-8 PM, Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield. The funeral <br/><br/>service will be private. Burial will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park. </font><font size="2" color="#000000">THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, </font><font size="2" color="#000000">3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield is serving the family. </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.websterfuneralhomes.com</u></font></p><br/>

