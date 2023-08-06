VanHoose, Dallas J.



VanHoose, Dallas J., 89 of Springfield went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2023 peacefully surrounded with family by his side. He was born in Paintsville, KY on February 3, 1934, the son of Benjamin Harrison and Sarah Marinda VanHoose. Dallas retired from ABF with 22 years of service. He was a proud member of Fairborn Enterprise Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. Dallas enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, playing and singing with his guitar, and listening to Bluegrass. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years Loretta; and he was the last of sixteen siblings. Survivors include his sons Rick (Sylvia), Nick (Melanie), and Charles (Tina) VanHoose; grandchildren William (Beth), Brandon (Hannah), Heather (Kaytee), Kyle (Brianna), Brandon, Kamryn, Marinda, and Mikayla (Benjamin); and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with services to honor Dallas beginning at 6:00PM. Rev. Orbie Estep will be officiating the services. Burial will be on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 1:00PM in the Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Paintsville, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or stjude.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com