VANGUELPEN, John Kent

2/18/1963 - 11/13/2020

John Kent VanGuelpen, of Savannah, passed away on November 13, 2020, with family by his side, ending his courageous fight against ALS. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, they ask for donations to the ALS Association of Georgia in Kent VanGuelpen's Name. Please read the full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA

Funeral Home Information

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive

Savannah, GA

31406

https://foxandweeks.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

