VANDYKE, Phyllis Irene



Age 79 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Kettering Health – Main Campus surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 27, 1942, in Brookville, OH, the daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Balmer)



Hardin. Mrs. VanDyke was a



retired Electronic Assembler for Kodak with over 12 years of service.



Preceded in death by 7 siblings Violet, Helen, Elmer, Betty, Donald, Richard and Evelyn, and by her son-in-law Steven Burton. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Michael VanDyke, 2 daughters Teresa Baran and husband Andrew, and Pam Thompson, 5 grandchildren Alexis Messer, Kyle Baker, Asia Brooks and husband Wes, Dylan Thompson, and Cody Burton, 9 great-grandchildren Matthew, Peyton "Michael", McKenzie, Adalynn, Addisyn, Coen, Adam, Willow and Carson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private services.



Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Phyllis I. VanDyke, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

