VANDERBRINK, EUNICE

VANDERBRINK (Arnett), Eunice Mae



Age 90, formerly of Oxford, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 20th in Chardon, Ohio, with her daughter and best friend Pam by her side. Eunice was born on August 28, 1930, in the small town of Ghent, Kentucky. Eunice graduated with a degree in Education from Miami University in 1961, and taught in Oxford until her retirement in 1986. Eunice was a gifted teacher who loved and was loved by her students and her peers. She was kind-hearted, befriended everyone she met and left laughter in her wake. Eunice is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Opha Arnett; sisters, Ruth Smith and Kathleen Stewart; husband, Charles; and friend, John Bresnahan. She is survived by brother, David (Joanne) Arnett; sister, Joyce Davis; daughter, Pam Jenkins of Perry, Ohio; grandchildren, Meghan (Mike) Shehorn, Brian (Sarah) Jenkins and Molly (Paul) Bockwoldt; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Reese Shehorn, Zooey, Ella and Willow Jenkins, and Wyatt and Otis Bockwoldt and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of services her family will gather together at a later date. If desired, donations in her name will be most welcome at the Oxford Senior Center, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford, Ohio 45056, where she spent many happy hours.

