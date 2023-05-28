Vandemark, Darlene

Vandemark (Brown), Darlene



Darlene Brown Vandemark, age 73, of Ada, passed away at 11:10 AM on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lima Memorial Health System.



She was born on October 1, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Cecil R. and Ruby (McClain) Brown. On August 22, 1981, Darlene married Dale Vandemark, and he survives in Ada.



Also surviving is her brother, Douglas L. Brown of Ada; and many close great friends. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Colleen Ray; and her Bichon dog, Boomer.



Darlene was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, class of 1967. She received her Bachelor Degree in Journalism from Ohio University School of Journalism in 1971. She then received her Masters Degree in College Student Personnel from the University of Vermont in 1973. Darlene completed her PHD candidacy in Education Leadership from Ohio University in 1994. Darlene previously worked as the Assistant Dean of Women for the University of Kentucky and Southern Methodist University. She worked as the Director of Placement at Ohio Northern University, Ada, Darlene then worked as the Director of Placement for the ONU Law School. She worked as the Director of Law Placement for The Ohio State University. Darlene retired from Rhodes State College as the Director of Placement.



Darlene was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing golf, fishing and traveling. She had many close relatives and friends, and always made each of them feel special. Darlene was a great mentor and was loved and will be dearly missed.



A graveside service will begin at 12:00 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry, Kentucky.



Memorial contributions may be made to the McClain Marshall Scholarship Fund at Rhodes State College, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, Ohio 45804.



Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com



Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

