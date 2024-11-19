VanDeGrift, James R.



VANDEGRIFT, James R., 85, of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 4 PM until 7 PM at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at the Lebanon District Event Center, 160 Miller Road, Lebanon, OH, 45036. Please visit www.hoskinsfh.com for the full obituary and to send the family condolences.



