VANDAM, Andrew Albert



Age 79, of Dayton, passed away March 10, 2021. He was born June 16, 1941, and was a graduate of Central High School in Manchester, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents,



Andrew Albert VanDam and Marguerite Meyer Gustafson and granddaughter, Destiny VanDam. He is survived by his



siblings, James Gustafson and Sharon Boyd, 4 sons, Jeffrey, Christopher, Timothy and James VanDam, and daughter



Andrea Lynn, 7 grandchildren, Devin, Kristina, Brandon,



Michael, Rachel, Brittany, and Jessica, and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue. Masks required and social distancing must be observed.

