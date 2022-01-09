VANCLEVE, Wanda Fay



Wanda Fay Vancleve, age 81, of Milton, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Kings Daughter Hospital, Madison, Indiana. She was born October 16, 1940, in Alock, Kentucky, to Hagar and Grace (Kilburn) Brewer. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution and volunteered for MBA at Smurfit. She was employed as benefits specialist at Standard Register for 11 years. Prior to that she was the benefit specialist at Sears for 17 years.



Wanda is survived by her children; Mollie (Allen) Glover and Drexel "Kenny" (Rebecca) Vancleve Jr., grandchildren;



Jonathan, Elizabeth, Amanda, Danielle, Willie, and Britteny, 13 great-grandchilren, sister-in-law; Judy (Ray) VanCleve. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years; Drexel



Vancleve, her parents; sisters; Carolyn Sue Purdue, Gerri



Reynolds, Melissa Combs, and grandson; Brian Vancleve.



Visitation is on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be sent to



