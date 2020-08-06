VANCE-RAINEY, LaNya Jai Age 8, of Dayton, departed this life unexpectedly Friday, July 31, 2020. LaNya was born August 27, 2011, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Rainey and Monique Vance. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving family members and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11am. Family will receive friends at 10am. Pastor Cory J. Pruitt officiating/eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

