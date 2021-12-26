VANCE, Leland

VANCE, Jr., Leland H.



Age 81, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital, following a brief



illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and



Leland Vance, Sr. He retired as a teacher and coach at the Northmont Middle School. He was a member of Salem Church of God where he also taught the men's Sunday School class. Lee is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jenny; children, David Vance (Sable) and Julie Vance, and their mother, Ellie Vance; Lee and Jenny's children, Dayne Vance (Corey Sargent) and Jenna Vance-Martin (Austin Martin). He is also survived by grandchildren, Courteney Potter (Aaron) and Kylee Gregory; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Adam and Jacob; brother, Peter Vance (Ginny), and by numerous other relatives and friends and by his dog, Lily. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Mon., January 3, 2022, at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton, with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Burial will



follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held 2-5 Sun., Jan. 2 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Salem Church of God. At the request of the family, MASKS ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL ATTENDING THE VIEWING OR SERVICE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

