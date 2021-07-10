VanBARNETTE, None

BARNETTE, Van



Van was born September 16, 1922, in Middletown, Ohio, to John Hamilton and Smashie Lee Barnette. He passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the age of 98. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula, sisters Evelyn, Augusta, Ruth, Edith, "Baby Sister", and



brothers Herman, Marvin, and



Donald. Van leaves to cherish his memory his three children, son Duane R. Barnette (Cynthia), daughter Shelley J. Barnette-Steele (Philip), daughter Karla J. Barnette, three grandchildren, Tiffany, Lindsey and Philip, Jr. (Keneisha), three great-grandchildren, Rhianna, Rhylie, Maverik, sister Helen Barnette, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 12pm until time of service 12:15pm – with a Masonic presentation from 11am until 12pm at Faith Fellowship Church, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. James I. Peebles, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



