VAN SCHAIK, Agnes J.



Age 95, of Centerville, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence. She was



preceded in death by her



husband Theodore; a grandson Michael Davis; daughter-in-law Jacqueline Squires; son-in-law Mike Davis; brothers and



sisters, Thomas, Steven, Ann and Margaret Tomko. She is



survived by her children, Eileen (Paul Soreff) Van Schaik,



Theresa (George Schelling) Van Schaik, Jo Ann Van Schaik, Jean Van Schaik, Theodore Vann Schaik, Susan (Robert) Byerly,



Jerome Van Schaik, Thomas (Susan Lee) Van Schaik; grandchildren, Carlin Van Schaik, Nathan Van Schaik, Lirie Van Schaik, William Van Schaik, Jack Van Schaik, Margaret Van Schaik, Francis Van Schaik, Cate Van Schaik, Lily Van Schaik; great-grandchildren, Althea Van Schaik and Phoenix Van Schaik.



Agnes graduated from the St Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1947 and married Theodore C. Van Schaik in 1948. She worked in a number of area hospitals including Barney's Children's Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Children's Medical Center. After retiring as a nurse, Agnes returned to work in the Supplies area of Hospice of Dayton. She enjoyed reading, Scrabble, embroidery, theater, walking, playing cards and



having big family get togethers. Private family services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. On line condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com