VALLERY, Claudia Kay "Candy"



Claudia "Candy" Kay Vallery, age 78, of Troy, formerly of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Candy was born the daughter of Wayne and Irene (Sexten) Harris on June 11, 1944, in South Charleston, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents. Candy is survived by her loving husband John Vallery of 55 years; son Tom (Amanda) Vallery of Troy; daughter Cheryl (Richard) Brisson of Huntsville; sisters Judy Hodge, Diane (Dave) Long, and Melinda (Earl) Cutlip; grandchildren Brooke, Emma, Ellen, Evan, Eric, and Elayna; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Candy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Candy was a graduate of Springfield Shawnee High School class of 1962 where she was named Valedictorian. After high school she graduated from The Ohio State School of Cosmetology. Later she taught cosmetology at the Clark County JVS, and Carousel Beauty College. Candy enjoyed shopping trips with her family, tending to her flowers in the garden, and enjoyed cooking family meals. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



