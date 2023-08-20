Valentine, Barbara

Valentine (Powell), Barbara Cynthia



Barbara Cynthia Valentine née Powell, age 84, of Parrish, Florida, and Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on August 8th, 2023. She helped start the Beavercreek Eager Beaver Youth Football and Cheer program, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, serving as Aerie Auxiliary President. Her greatest accomplishment was being a devoted wife of 61 years and a mother to five strong-willed boys. She is survived by sons James Jr. (Kathy), David (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Donna), Brian (Tracy) and Patrick (Angela), twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. We will miss you.



