

VAGEDES, Dwain Randell





Age 55 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Grandview Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on February 6, 1966, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the son of the late Barbara Stone and Norbert H. Vagedes. Dwain was a caregiver for many years; and always helped his family and friends. Preceded in death by his 2 brothers, David Seeley and Mike Vagedes, and by his nephew, Jacob Vagedes. He issurvived by 3 brothers, his twin, Darrin (Sharon) Vagedes, Thomas (Barbara Myers) Stone, Rick (TammyVagedes); his sister, Dawn Denise "DeeDee" Vagedes (Richard) Thornsbury; 8 nieces and nephews, Christine Cronkhite,Christopher Vagedes, David Stone, Matthew, Monica, Joshua and Christina Vagedes, and Richard Brackin; his best friend of 30 years Jerry Lacey; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.