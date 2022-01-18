URBANAS, CARL

URBANAS, Sr., Carl



Joseph



Carl Joseph Urbanas Sr., age 76 of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Grandview Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 23, 1945, the son of



Clifford Sr., and Catherine



(Martin) Urbanas. He was a



veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was a machine



repairman at GM Delco Products and retired after 28 years. He was also a former member of the Huber Heights School Board.



He is survived by his children Carla (John) Malott, Carl Urbanas Jr. and Diane Urbanas; grandchildren Evan, Lily and Daniel Malott, Zaedyn Urbanas and Jerran Urbanas; sister Paulette Shepherd; nieces Catherine Merkle and Annette Shepherd and several close friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Clifford Urbanas Jr.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday,



January 20, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

