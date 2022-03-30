UPSHAW, Ona R.



1/14/1942 - 3/18/2022



Age 80, passed from labor to reward on March 18, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Ona lived a rich and full life and brought joy and laughter to



everyone around her. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Aurey Belle Herron and Frank Upshaw, as well as many other family members.



Affectionately known as "Beanie," she devoted her life to helping others, as evidenced by the many foster children, too numerous to name, that she cared for throughout the years. She was always willing to lend a hand, wherever she could, to meet the needs of others. Ona had many special family and friends that rallied around her in her final days, providing care and support. She continued to make everyone laugh, until her last days on earth, which was the hallmark of her personality. Ona was a member of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1960. She is loved and missed by all who knew her.



Special thanks to the Staff at Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Ona chose to donate her body to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing."



2 Timothy 4: 7-8.