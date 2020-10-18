UNGER, Nancy L. Age 87, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Dayton and passionate about making it a better place for everyone. She was a graduate of Fairview High School and Christ Hospital School of Nursing. She received her BSN from Miami University. Nancy was a volunteer nurse at Miami Valley Hospital for over 30 years. She was also a longtime volunteer for the Red Cross of Dayton. Her passion for life was eclipsed only by her love of family. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nancy established the Science Fair at Incarnation School and was active in the Parish Madonna Guild. She was also a member of the Dayton Woman's Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vilma and George V. McClellan; and by her husband, Robert J. Unger. She is survived by her son, Dr. Paul (Patty) Unger of Sylvania, OH; grandson, Dr. John (Megan) Unger of Cincinnati, OH; and by two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Charlotte Unger. Due to COVID restrictions, private graveside services will be held in Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Nancy's family would like to acknowledge the loving care she received from the staff at the Carlyle House.

