UNDERWOOD,



Harold Dean



04/22/1937 - 01/07/2023



Harold Dean Underwood, 85, Middletown, Ohio, died January 7, 2023, surrounded by his surviving children. He was born April, 22, 1937, in Blue Ball, the 7th of 8 children of the late Mary and John (Jack) Underwood. Most of his childhood was spent on Malvern Street in Middletown. After graduating from high school in 1955, he enlisted in the Ohio National Guard, 180th AAA Gun Battalion, where he served as Gun Crewman until his honorable discharge. He was hired in the same year by the Armco Steel Corporation, Middletown, OH, where for the next 42 years, he worked many jobs from Shearman to Certified Welder.



An avid sportsman, Harold spent a lifetime of hunting, fishing and camping, especially with his family, friends and anyone he could convince to tag along. He quietly shared his love for the outdoors and gave many their first hunting or fishing experience. He became an expert fisherman and was renown in the western basin of the Lake Erie walleye fishery, where he logged hundreds of nautical miles in his boat, the UWOODII, and landed thousands of fish. He also enjoyed salmon fishing on Lake Ontario. Many a dinner was made from his generous gifts of fish.



He is survived by a sister Kathleen Dickens of Lebanon, OH; a brother John H., Jr. of Lebanon, OH; a daughter, Laurie Hesketh (Bryan) of Sarasota, FL; and sons Jonathan of Waynesville, OH, Brian (Susan) of Moravia, NY, and Eric (Lucille) of Poplarville, MS; and many grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by a brother (Eugene) and several sisters (Bernice Engle, Marjorie Smith, May Margaret Underwood, and Patricia Collins), a son (Wayne Scott), a daughter (Nikki Geilenberg), and the mother of his six children (Norma Baird).



A private ceremony for family will be held at a future date. If you are inclined, consider a donation to your local animal shelter in support of the care and adoption of cats in remembrance of Harold.

