Elizabeth Madeline Underwood



Elizabeth Madeline Underwood, age 99, peacefully left this world on October 30, 2024, in her home in Middletown, Ohio. She was born on May 22, 1925 in Edenton, Kentucky, to loving parents Logan and Myrtle (Stocker) Burton.



She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. Madeline's family was the cornerstone of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with her loved ones especially with her sisters. Her home was always open to friends and family, and she welcomed everyone with open arms and a warm meal. Madeline lived a life filled with love, laughter, and adventures. Madeline had a passion for her photo albums/scrapbooks of all of her family and adventures traveling. She cherished her memories of traveling with her husband and sisters. Traveling out West, many cruises, Disney World, Washington D.C., and visiting family members out of state. In her final years she loved her weekly trips to Applebee's for their onion rings or breakfast at Bob Evans or Wendy's jr. bacon cheeseburgers and let's not forget her absolute favorite: Mashed Potatoes. She was always ready to go eat.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: James Burton, Ruby Kroger, Doris Wolfe, Bonnie Cain, Fred Burton, David Burton and daughter Donna Underwood.



Madeline is survived by her husband John H. Underwood; son Danny (Kaye) Underwood; daughter Janice (Tom) Lamberton; two grandchildren, Travis (Tracy) Underwood, Tracey (Joseph) Novotni; two great-grandchildren J.T. Novotni and Jake Novotni and many nieces and nephews. Madeline will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness, fire, and unwavering love will forever be remembered and cherished. Though she may be gone, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched.



A visitation for Madeline will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2024 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. Rest in peace, dear Madeline. Your memory will never fade, and your legacy will continue to inspire us all. You are now reunited in Heaven with your sisters as you've wanted for so long. We will see you again soon!



