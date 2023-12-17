Underwood, Edwin Lamar "Ed"



Edwin Lamar Underwood, age 66, of Todelo OH, formerly of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, December 9, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am  11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



