UNANGST, Harold

UNANGST, Jr., Harold "Delmer"



The family of Harold "Delmer" Unangst Jr., of Catawba, is saddened to announce his passing on Thursday, December 30, at the age of 88 years. He was born October 1, 1933. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Michael, and Vince (Holly) Unangst; grandchildren: Sarina (Joshua Trapp), Jacob (Sarah) Unangst, Cody



(Courtney) Unangst, Dylan Unangst (Rachel Greenlee); great grandchildren: Bianca Bazarte, Kylan Unangst and Koden Unangst. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years; Barbara Ann (McNary) Unangst and his son; Jackson. Delmer proudly served his Country from March 5, 1956, until December 11, 1957, in the Unites States Army. He enjoyed spending time at the DAV #13 where he volunteered for many of their projects. He had been employed at Smoot Construction in Columbus, Ohio. There will be no service held. The family of Delmer will have a private celebration of life at a



