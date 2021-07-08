ULSHOEFER, Arthur Henry
Arthur Henry Ulshoefer passed away July 4, 2021, at the age of 93. Arthur was born in Albany, New York, on 3/28/28. He was a member of the Episcopal church in Albany. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Eula (Richardson) Ulshoefer;
favorite brother-in-law George Richardson; parents George and Laura (Seeberger) Ulshoefer; stepson Raymond D.
Newton; stepgrandson Gary Newton; 3 brothers Edwin,
Christian and Alfred Ulshoefer; as well as two sisters Rose
(Ulshoefer) Stamper, and Shirley (Ulshoefer) Thayer. He is survived by his stepdaughter-in-law Brenda Newton; step grandchildren Tamara (John) Cochrane, Dale (Pat) Newton, Steven (Robin) Newton, Katherine (Nathan) Browning; nephews
Andrew (Kathy) Stamper of Vermont, Michael (Patti) Stamper of Connecticut, Steven (Jennifer) Thayer of Virginia; nieces Victoria (Douglas) Shinneman of Idaho and Linda (Tim)
Knickerbocker of North Dakota. Arthur was loved by many great-nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren as well as great-great-grandchildren.
Arthur was retired from active-duty Air Force as well as Civil Servant service after 40+ years. He and Eula enjoyed traveling as well as extended family gatherings and he was a voracious reader in his quest for continued knowledge.
A Graveside Service will be 10am Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Woodhill Cemetery Franklin, OH, with Pastor Danny Griffith officiating. Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.
Funeral Home Information
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH
45005
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral