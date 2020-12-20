ULSETH, Betty

X

Age 92, of Huber Heights. Born November 11, 1928, in Dayton, OH. She left this life to be with our Lord on December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H, Ulseth. She is survived by sister, Mary L. Sampley of Azle, TX; her son, Dennis F Waler and wife, Anita of Tipp City, OH; daughters, Sharon R. Carnes and husband, Ron of Montgomery, TX; Karen "Sue" Ellis of Magnolia, TX; Patricia A. Allen of Huber Heights, OH, and Joni K. Patterson and husband, Walter of Oregon City, Oregon; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grand-children and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was retired from Montgomery County Domestic Relations Assignment Office. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for January 9, 2021 at the F.O.P. Lodge 44, 4725 Powell Rd, Huber Heights, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, depending on COVID restrictions at that time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center in her memory.

