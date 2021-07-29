ULRICH, Lillianne A.



"Lilly"



Age 80 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, to the late O'Neill and Agnes (Berube) Guerette. Lilly is survived by her daughters, Laura (Sergio) Mariani of Miamisburg, OH, and Rachel (Terry) Bemis of Asheville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Elissa and Dominic Mariani and Avery and Olivia Bemis; siblings Raymond, Albert, Norman, and Loella and their spouses in Canada; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Lilly retired as a third-grade teacher from Dayton Public Schools, where she dedicated her career to educating children not only in knowledge, but in how to grow up to be exemplary people. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care. Family will greet guests from 4-6 pm on



Monday, August 2 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Memorial service will begin at 6:00 pm. If you have not been vaccinated, please wear a mask. In lieu of



flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Dayton.

