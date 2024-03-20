Ulliman, Paul Raymond



Ulliman, Paul Raymond, 87, of Springfield, OH and Hobe Sound, FL passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Springfield. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 East High St. on Thursday March 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Teresa Church, 1829 North Limestone St. at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 22. Please read his full obituary at conroyfh.com.



