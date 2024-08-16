Ullery, Nancy

Ullery, Nancy Jane

Age 81, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell E. and Dorothy (Fink) Ullery; 2 brothers, James and Charles Ullery; and sister-in-law, Patricia Ullery. Nancy is survived by her brother, Kenneth E. Ullery. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with funeral service to begin at 11:00am on Monday, August 19th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Rev. Rick Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood. For a complete obituary please visit: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

